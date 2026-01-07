YieldFi is a fully on-chain, permissionless asset management platform that offers users access to institutional-grade DeFi strategies through composable, yield-bearing tokens like yUSD and vyUSD. The platform abstracts complex yield farming processes into a simple token, providing diversified, automated, and transparent returns across top protocols.

YieldFi emphasizes institutional-grade risk management with audits by Halborn, Cyfrin, and Cantina, and provides complete transparency through a real-time dashboard showing holdings, credit ratings, and redemption capacity.