YieldNest RWA MAX Price Today

The live YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) price today is $ 0.987546, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current YNRWAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.987546 per YNRWAX.

YieldNest RWA MAX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,494,895, with a circulating supply of 1.51M YNRWAX. During the last 24 hours, YNRWAX traded between $ 0.976675 (low) and $ 1.006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.073, while the all-time low was $ 0.233792.

In short-term performance, YNRWAX moved +0.06% in the last hour and +28.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.49M$ 1.49M $ 1.49M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.49M$ 1.49M $ 1.49M Circulation Supply 1.51M 1.51M 1.51M Total Supply 1,514,529.809366946 1,514,529.809366946 1,514,529.809366946

The current Market Cap of YieldNest RWA MAX is $ 1.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YNRWAX is 1.51M, with a total supply of 1514529.809366946. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.49M.