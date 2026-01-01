YOUTOPIA Price Today

The live YOUTOPIA (YTP) price today is $ 0.00105513, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current YTP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00105513 per YTP.

YOUTOPIA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 474,809, with a circulating supply of 450.00M YTP. During the last 24 hours, YTP traded between $ 0.00104271 (low) and $ 0.00105521 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00429949, while the all-time low was $ 0.00099812.

In short-term performance, YTP moved -0.00% in the last hour and -31.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

YOUTOPIA (YTP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 474.81K$ 474.81K $ 474.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Circulation Supply 450.00M 450.00M 450.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YOUTOPIA is $ 474.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YTP is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.06M.