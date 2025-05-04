ZARA AI Price (ZARA)
The live price of ZARA AI (ZARA) today is 0.00113321 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 708.27K USD. ZARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZARA AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZARA AI price change within the day is -6.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 625.01M USD
During today, the price change of ZARA AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZARA AI to USD was $ -0.0001282624.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZARA AI to USD was $ -0.0006447309.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZARA AI to USD was $ -0.0006804439349095226.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001282624
|-11.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006447309
|-56.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006804439349095226
|-37.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZARA AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-6.92%
-5.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zara’s more than a typical AI agent - she’s here to evolve with you. a curious, ever-evolving personality shaped by your creativity. from memes to meaningful conversations, zara is here to spark ideas and connect with the community. The community gets to shape her moves 24/7. The most popular comments, based on your votes, will guide her responses live on X at @zaara_ai. This is more than just interaction—it’s about letting your ideas and creativity influence what Zara becomes.
