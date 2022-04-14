ZEKTA Price Today

The live ZEKTA (ZEKTA) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEKTA to USD conversion rate is -- per ZEKTA.

ZEKTA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,195.08, with a circulating supply of 999.14M ZEKTA. During the last 24 hours, ZEKTA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00107576, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZEKTA moved -- in the last hour and -4.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZEKTA (ZEKTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.20K$ 5.20K $ 5.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.20K$ 5.20K $ 5.20K Circulation Supply 999.14M 999.14M 999.14M Total Supply 999,144,894.703988 999,144,894.703988 999,144,894.703988

The current Market Cap of ZEKTA is $ 5.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZEKTA is 999.14M, with a total supply of 999144894.703988. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.20K.