Zentra (ZNTR) Information Zentra is a Solana-based ecosystem designed around community-driven “Meme Wars,” a gamified staking and reward mechanism. Users stake SOL into different meme pools, with battles determined by the relative market cap performance of chosen tokens. Winners share rewards while every battle triggers automated buy-and-burns of $ZENTRA, creating deflationary pressure. Beyond Meme Wars, Zentra provides core utilities including a token multi-sender, token launcher, and staking modules, with further phases introducing pro distribution tools, engagement dashboards, and ecosystem grants. The project emphasizes transparency and security with a SolidProof audit, KYC verification, and multi-signature protection. Zentra’s purpose is to combine entertainment, fair distribution, and utility tools into a single Solana-powered platform. Official Website: https://zentracrypto.com/ Buy ZNTR Now!

Market Cap: $ 123.87K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 123.87K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00012389

Zentra (ZNTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zentra (ZNTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZNTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZNTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZNTR's tokenomics, explore ZNTR token's live price!

