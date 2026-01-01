Zero Connector Price Today

The live Zero Connector (ZEROC) price today is $ 0.00008773, with a 4.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEROC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008773 per ZEROC.

Zero Connector currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 84,660, with a circulating supply of 965.00M ZEROC. During the last 24 hours, ZEROC traded between $ 0.00007449 (low) and $ 0.00008808 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0005641, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006726.

In short-term performance, ZEROC moved +1.42% in the last hour and -19.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zero Connector (ZEROC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.66K$ 84.66K $ 84.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.73K$ 87.73K $ 87.73K Circulation Supply 965.00M 965.00M 965.00M Total Supply 999,999,098.0623 999,999,098.0623 999,999,098.0623

The current Market Cap of Zero Connector is $ 84.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZEROC is 965.00M, with a total supply of 999999098.0623. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.73K.