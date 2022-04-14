zJOE (ZJOE) Tokenomics
zJOE (ZJOE) Information
Vector turns your PTP and JOE into productive assets by allowing you to convert them to xPTP and zJOE, which can then be staked to earn a share of Vector's performance fees.
Vector utilizes the tokens converted on the platform to stake on Platypus / Trader Joe, accruing vePTP and veJOE into perpetuity since we will never sell.
Our vePTP/veJOE balances are then used to boost stablecoin/LP yields on Vector, generating revenue for our protocol.
xPTP and zJOE stakers receive ~66% of Vector's revenue, plus additional rewards via our governance token, VTX.
zJOE (ZJOE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for zJOE (ZJOE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
zJOE (ZJOE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of zJOE (ZJOE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZJOE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZJOE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
