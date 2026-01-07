From GitHub Proof (2020–2021). Zolana traces first appeared in the Solana Labs ecosystem repo in 2020 (zolmd) and its logo later in 2021 (zolsvg). This anchors Zolana as one of the earliest ecosystem marks, real proof, not speculation.

Narrative Revival, while the word “Zolana” already existed, it was 0xMert_ who revived it and pushed it back into the spotlight, continuously shilling it across Solana timelines. The revival tied directly to ZEC bridging into Solana, aligning with the Zolana vibe, for this, he is marked as the father of Zolana.

Now Zolana is being mentioned and embraced by high-profile Solana accounts timelines, showing its place as both lore and living culture inside the ecosystem.