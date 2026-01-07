ZOLANA (ZOL) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 6.88K
Total Supply:
$ 999.44M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.88K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
ZOLANA (ZOL) Information

From GitHub Proof (2020–2021). Zolana traces first appeared in the Solana Labs ecosystem repo in 2020 (zolmd) and its logo later in 2021 (zolsvg). This anchors Zolana as one of the earliest ecosystem marks, real proof, not speculation.

Narrative Revival, while the word “Zolana” already existed, it was 0xMert_ who revived it and pushed it back into the spotlight, continuously shilling it across Solana timelines. The revival tied directly to ZEC bridging into Solana, aligning with the Zolana vibe, for this, he is marked as the father of Zolana.

Now Zolana is being mentioned and embraced by high-profile Solana accounts timelines, showing its place as both lore and living culture inside the ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://www.zolana.fun

ZOLANA (ZOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZOLANA (ZOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ZOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ZOL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ZOL's tokenomics, explore ZOL token's live price!

