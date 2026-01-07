Zygo the frog is an erc-20 meme token being developed to be the native token of the Zygos ecosystem and animated series. Its purpose is to develop a large following based on the characters persona and adventures. Plan is for an eventual YouTube channel where monthly animated series based on this character will be released. Currently we are growing the community with over 20 followers on x and 1500 on telegram in a span of a week. This would be the first meme coin with an animated series based on the character as far as we are aware.