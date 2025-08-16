Jupiter increases JLP Loans borrowing limit to 80% of funding pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published a statement on the X platform stating that JLP Loans has increased the borrowing limit to 80% of the funding pool and lowered the borrowing interest rate. This means that JLP point holders can borrow more USDC at a lower cost. At the same time, the funding pool, as the backbone of Jupiter Perps, will continue to maintain its resilience.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.