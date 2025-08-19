SEC again delays approval of Truth Social and several crypto ETFs

PANews
2025/08/19 08:12
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1529-9.63%

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to The Block , the SEC has postponed its decision on the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs until October 8th . This week, the SEC also routinely postponed the approval of the CoinShares Litecoin ETF , CoinShares XRP ETF , and 21Shares Core XRP ETF . The related XRP trust and 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF staking proposals were also postponed. The SEC stated that it needed more time to review the relevant rule changes and the issues involved.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ETHZilla’s NASDAQ relaunch puts $419m Ethereum treasury in the spotlight

ETHZilla’s NASDAQ relaunch puts $419m Ethereum treasury in the spotlight

The rebranded firm, now holding 94,675 ETH, is betting big on Ethereum’s long-term value, with backing from Polychain, Founders Fund, and key DeFi founders. According to a press release dated August 18, ETHZilla Corporation has officially completed its rebranding and…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001715-0.63%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,325.72-2.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00716-0.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/19 04:25
As Bitcoin strengthens, Strategy faces a test of relevance

As Bitcoin strengthens, Strategy faces a test of relevance

What explains the growing disconnect between Bitcoin’s strength in 2025 and Strategy’s lagging stock, once the market’s favorite equity proxy for the asset? Bitcoin sets records while Strategy shares stumble Bitcoin (BTC) has pushed into record territory in 2025, briefly…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,319.14-0.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/19 03:43
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News citing Pioneer Economy, the Financial Services Commission of South Korea is developing a roadmap for launching a Bitcoin spot ETF.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073-9.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:32

Trending News

More

ETHZilla’s NASDAQ relaunch puts $419m Ethereum treasury in the spotlight

As Bitcoin strengthens, Strategy faces a test of relevance

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF

Hackers Unleash Devious Malware That Steals Crypto Wallet Data Via Fake Captcha: Report

GENIUS Act Triggers Treasury Request for Anti-Money Laundering Tech Feedback