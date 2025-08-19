SEC Taps Into Early Crypto Projects With Direct Outreach to Shape New Rules

2025/08/19 07:30
The SEC is launching direct engagement with early-stage blockchain startups, signaling a major regulatory shift toward proactive dialogue, compliance clarity, and stronger U.S. leadership in crypto.

SEC Opens Direct Channels to Blockchain Builders

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is increasing its outreach to the digital asset industry, focusing more closely on early-stage blockchain projects. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who heads the agency’s crypto task force, announced on social media platform X that the SEC will hold a meeting with small crypto startups in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 4. The event is meant to give new projects a direct line to regulators while they’re still in the early phases of development. On Aug. 18, Peirce wrote:

The SEC has made several efforts aimed at opening dialogue with the crypto community, including a roundtable that brought together developers, legal advisors, and regulators to talk through challenges in the space. Peirce’s role has been central in pushing for spaces where regulation and innovation can be discussed without conflict.

As part of a broader shift in regulatory strategy, SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently launched “Project Crypto,” a new initiative that aims to simplify digital asset oversight and potentially make the U.S. more attractive to crypto companies. Unlike earlier approaches that leaned heavily on enforcement, this project emphasizes regulatory clarity and a more structured path for compliance.

At the same time, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is taking steps to expand its role in overseeing crypto spot markets. Acting Chairman Caroline Pham kicked off a “crypto sprint” and a test program allowing spot crypto assets to be traded on CFTC-registered exchanges. The goal is to create a more uniform, federal-level framework for a market that has long operated under a mix of state rules.

