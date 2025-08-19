Boundless Announces ZKC Token Economics, 6% to be Used for Community Sales and Airdrops

PANews reported on August 19 that the verifiable computing protocol Boundless announced the ZKC token economics. The total amount of ZKC is 1 billion, of which 31% is allocated to the ecosystem fund, 18% to the strategic growth fund, 6% for community sales and airdrops, 21.5% to investors, and 23.5% to the core team and early contributors.

