ETH Strategy announces staking partnership with Ether.Fi

PANews reported on August 19th that ETH Strategy announced a partnership with DeFi staking protocol Ether.Fi , deploying a portion of its STRAT treasury funds to Ether.Fi for ETH re-staking. Ether.Fi, with a current TVL exceeding $ 12 billion, has launched eETH , the first EigenLayer -based liquidity re-staking token. This partnership aims to achieve verifiable treasury returns through on-chain transparent holdings and receipts, with plans to integrate additional DeFi protocols to diversify revenue sources.

