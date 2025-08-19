OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go subscription service in India

PANews reported on August 19 that Nick Turley, vice president of OpenAI, announced the launch of a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Go, in India. Users can enjoy 10 times the message quota, image generation, file upload and 2 times memory expansion. The monthly fee is 399 rupees, and it supports UPI payment and rupee denominated. It will be expanded to other countries in the future based on feedback.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.