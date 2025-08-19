$179M in BTC Bought by One Whale—What’s Coming Next?

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:19
NEAR
NEAR$2,533-1,55%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 596,85+0,54%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10068-0,17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021473-3,44%
Holo Token
HOT$0,000968+1,14%

 Key Insights 

  • Whale wallet adds 1,521 BTC in 30 days, signaling major accumulation during price weakness.
  • Bitcoin tests 50-day SMA near $115K, with RSI showing declining momentum below neutral territory.
  • Traders watch for BTC to hold above $115K or risk drop toward the $112K support zone.
$179M in BTC Bought by One Whale—What’s Coming Next?$179M in BTC Bought by One Whale—What’s Coming Next?

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown signs of weakness on both hourly and daily timeframes, even as one large wallet continues to accumulate BTC at scale. The market remains on alert as price action tests key support levels and volume data signals ongoing volatility.

Large Whale Buys 1,521 BTC in One Month

Blockchain data shows that a single wallet has received a total of 1,521 BTC, worth around $179.4 million, over the past month. The most recent transaction occurred 11 hours ago and involved 300 BTC valued at $34.85 million. All transfers originate from a FalconX hot wallet and go to the same receiving address, confirming a consistent pattern of accumulation.

Notable past transactions include multiple entries above 100 BTC, with several exceeding 160 BTC. The repeated large-volume purchases suggest a longer-term accumulation strategy rather than short-term trading. “This whale just bought another 300 $BTC,” posted Crypto Rover, adding to speculation about the entity’s strategy and timing.

Price Action Falls Below $115,000 Level

Bitcoin price briefly broke below $115,000 during recent hourly sessions. The current price is $114,785, down nearly 1% over the past 24 hours and 3% over the past week. On the hourly chart, BTC dropped sharply from $117,500 to a low near $114,500, followed by a weak rebound. The bounce failed to reclaim momentum above $116,000.

Trading volume remains elevated, but the price structure reflects hesitation from buyers. Unless BTC regains and holds above $116,000, analysts believe more downside is possible. The breakdown below the $115,000 level may serve as a short-term bearish signal if follow-through continues.

Technical Indicators Suggest Bearish Momentum

On the daily chart, BTC has fallen below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $116,680.26 and is currently testing the 50-day SMA at $115,864.87. A confirmed daily close below the 50-day average could set the stage for a potential move toward the $112,000 range.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 44.55, below both the neutral 50 line and the signal line at 54.37. This signals weakening momentum in the short term. “RSI now below 50 is a red flag for trend strength,” one market watcher noted.

Source: TradingViewSource: TradingView

Market Eyes Whale Activity and Key Support Levels

Despite the weakening technical setup, the large whale purchases remain a focal point. The buying trend aligns with market weakness, suggesting potential strategic positioning. Whether this accumulation marks a bottom or anticipates further volatility remains uncertain.

Market participants are closely monitoring price behavior near the $115,000 mark. A sustained hold or breakdown from current levels will likely shape BTC’s short-term direction in the face of ongoing accumulation by large holders.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/179m-in-btc-bought-by-one-whale/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04668-6,35%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10042-0,60%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,1081+3,53%
CROSS
CROSS$0,25714-1,18%
XRP
XRP$3,0103+1,44%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13764--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10042-0,60%
SphereX
HERE$0,000353-24,89%
Particl
PART$0,1838+3,20%
Ethereum
ETH$4 293,09+0,48%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00712-2,06%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002911+0,72%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in
Stage
STAGE$0,000046--%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 19:07

Trending News

More

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor