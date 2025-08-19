GBP/USD edges lower to around 1.3500 during early European session.

2025/08/19 16:29
GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 as traders pare bets on Fed rate cut

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3500 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) posts modest gains against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as traders pared bets on a rate cut at the US Federal Reserve (Fed) September 16-17 meeting. The UK July Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will take center stage later on Wednesday.

A report last week showed that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by the most in three years in July amid a surge in the costs of goods and services. This, in turn, prompted traders to reduce expectations of rate reduction, supporting the Greenback.  The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in September and once more this year, according to most economists from the Reuters poll. Read more…

GBP/USD softens ahead of data-heavy week

GBP/USD saw a softer start to the new trading week, easing back around four-tenths of one percent through the opening market sessions. The US Dollar (USD) pared some of last week’s overall losses, trimming near-term gains for the Pound Sterling (GBP) on Monday.

The week starts on a quiet note, with little of note on the data docket. That all changes on Wednesday, with a fresh salvo of key economic data from the United Kingdom (UK) and the start of this year’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas. Read more…

GBP/USD holds near 1.3540 as traders await Ukraine-Russia outcome, Powell speech

GBP/USD steadies during the North American session, down a minimal 0.08% amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic due to a possible ceasefire or a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, following the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday and ahead of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday. The pair trades around 1.3540 at the time of writing.

Geopolitics are setting the tone at the beginning of the week, though US data, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, and inflation figures in the UK might set the tone for the week. Read more…

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in
PANews2025/07/04 19:07

