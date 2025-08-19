Powerball Jackpot Hits $643 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:08
Threshold
T$0,01646+%0,98
SIX
SIX$0,02177-%1,04
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021473-%3,44
SphereX
HERE$0,000353-%24,89
Salamanca
DON$0,000597+%2,40

Topline

The Powerball jackpot rose to $643 million—the biggest lottery prize of the year so far—after none of the sold tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Monday night, although the eventual winner is likely to take home a much smaller payout after accounting for taxes.

The Powerball Jackpot hit $643 million after Monday’s draw.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

The six numbers drawn on Monday night were 15, 46, 61, 63, 64, and red Powerball 1.

If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will have a choice between taking the $643 million spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $290.6 million—usually the popular choice.

If the cash payout is chosen, the winnings will drop to $220.9 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied.

The winner could then face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on their taxable income, further slashing their winnings to $183.1 million.

If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $21.4 million would drop to $13.5 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied.

The winner may also face additional taxes from their state of residence, as some states, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, such as Texas, Florida, and California, don’t.

Big Number

1 in 292.2 million. Those are the astronomical odds the eventual Powerball winner will have to overcome to claim the jackpot prize. This is slightly worse than the Mega Millions jackpot, which has odds of 1-in-290.4 million. Mega Millions used to have even worse odds than the Powerball lottery, but the competition implemented significant changes earlier this year that slightly improved the odds of winning both the jackpot and smaller prizes.

What To Watch For

The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will take place on Wednesday night. The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is set to take place on Tuesday night, and the jackpot amount currently stands at $216 million.

Key Background

The eventual winner of the ongoing Powerball jackpot will claim the biggest lottery prize of 2025 so far, eclipsing the $526.5 million prize won by a Powerball ticket buyer from California in March. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot of 2025 so far was a $349 million prize won by an Illinois resident in March. Last year’s biggest lottery prize was also a Powerball jackpot—worth $1.326 billion—which was won by an Oregon resident.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/08/19/powerball-jackpot-nears-650-million-heres-how-much-the-winner-could-take-home/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04668-%6,35
Moonveil
MORE$0,10042-%0,60
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,1081+%3,53
CROSS
CROSS$0,25714-%1,18
XRP
XRP$3,0103+%1,44
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13764--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10042-%0,60
SphereX
HERE$0,000353-%24,89
Particl
PART$0,1838+%3,20
Ethereum
ETH$4.293,09+%0,48
Nowchain
NOW$0,00712-%2,06
WHY
WHY$0,00000002911+%0,72
Share
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in
Stage
STAGE$0,000046--%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 19:07

Trending News

More

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor