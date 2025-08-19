Here’s why Applied Digital stock is rising 15%

2025/08/19 16:05
The AI data center provider has experienced huge growth.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), a company that runs high-performance computing data centers, saw its stock price skyrocket some 15% on Monday to make it one of the day’s top gainers.

The catalyst for the data center operator was the announcement that it was building a new AI data center near Harwood, North Dakota, with construction starting in September. As AI grows exponentially, data centers that can handle the massive computing power required by AI grow with it.

Applied Digital is one of the leading providers of data centers that are specifically catered to handle AI computing and workloads.

In the most recent quarter ended May 31, Applied Digital generated $38 million in revenue, up 41% year-over-year. For the current quarter, analysts anticipate revenue of $61 million, which would be a 61% increase. And for the next fiscal year, analysts target roughly $268 million in revenue, on average, which would be 86% higher.

With Monday’s gain, the stock price is up 112% year-to-date to $16 per share and 304% over the past 12 months.

New data center fueled by demand

The new $3 billion data center is called Polaris Forge 2, a 280-megawatt (MW) “AI Factory” on 900 acres that is designed to scale beyond its initial 280MW.

It comes at a time when demand for AI computing is skyrocketing, as more hyperscalers, enterprises, and research organizations seeking scalable, high-performance infrastructure. Polaris Forge 2 is the company’s second facility, following Polaris Forge 1, which is in Ellendale, ND.

“We believe Polaris Forge 2 represents the next stage in Applied Digital’s rapid growth and our position as a leader in delivering high-performance AI infrastructure,” Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital, said. “The demand for AI capacity continues to accelerate, and North Dakota continues to be one of the most strategic locations in the country to meet that need.”

Cummins said the company is in advanced negotiations with a U.S. based hyperscaler for this campus and has “strong interest” from multiple parties. These factors fueled the decision to break ground on the new facility. A hyperscaler is a large company like a Microsoft, Google, Oracle, IBM, or Amazon, to name a few, that need huge amounts of data processed.

“We believe this new campus will strengthen our operations, increase our ability to scale, and create lasting value for both our customers and the communities we serve,” Cummins said.

Analysts rate Applied Digital as a buy

Wall Street analysts rate Applied Digital stock as a strong buy, with a median price target of $18 per share. That would suggest a return of 10% over the next 12 months. But at least one analyst, Craig-Hallum, raised its price target after Monday’s news.

The Wall Street firm bumped its target from $12 per share to $23 per share, which would suggest about 39% upside. I would not be shocked to see more upgrades in the coming days and weeks.

While revenue growth is expected to take off, investors should note that the company is not yet profitable, as it is investing billions in its operations, like this project. That is certainly not unusual for a high-growth company in a high-growth business such as AI data centers.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/heres-why-applied-digital-stock-is-rising-15-202508190440

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/heres-why-applied-digital-stock-is-rising-15-202508190440

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here's Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here's Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in
