Unilabs Finance Attracts 2,000 Traders from Little PEPE & Dogecoin

2025/08/19 15:59
Little Pepe’s growth in the crypto industry has brought more attention to the meme coin sector. Yet, with the slow meme coin market movements, some investors have fixed their eyes on Unilabs. It is a new AI-powered token revolutionizing asset management. 

Unilabs combines the benefits of a multi-fund asset management service with coin staking and tiered rewards. These benefits have won the hearts of many, leading to over $13 million in coin sales from its ongoing ICO. Read on to see why market experts admire Unilabs.

Dogecoin Price Predictions Change Following Major Whale Move

Dogecoin price swings in the past 30 days have not gone as expected. Still, the popular token is one of the only meme coins to turn a profit in the past four weeks. Despite recent market volatility, the Dogecoin price, which stands at $0.222, is up 7.84% over the past month.

Many experts have changed their Dogecoin price predictions following the sharp jump in its whale transactions. Market charts show that the Dogecoin whale count has risen to its highest point since mid-July. It also shows whales holding between 100 million and 1 billion have accumulated roughly $500 million worth of tokens in the past week.

Source: Ali_charts

Some analysts believe the uptick in whale accumulation could signal a coming price surge. Historically, some of the sharpest Dogecoin price climbs in 2025 (in March and again in May) were both preceded by similar spikes in whale accumulation. 

If this pattern holds, the current wave of buying could be the early stage of another upward breakout. The recent whale-driven rallies could hint at another Dogecoin price surge. Some investors are still diversifying into newer projects like Unilabs. Its rapid growth and strong presale momentum are drawing those investors.

Is Little Pepe the Next Dogecoin?

News of the recent milestones achieved in Little Pepe’s ongoing crypto presale is dominating media channels. After completing the 10th round of its presale early and taking its presale revenue to nearly $20 million, Little Pepe has dominated many news sites. 

As some of you know, Little Pepe is a layer-2 blockchain EVM on the ERC-20 chain. It features a launchpad for meme coin projects, giving them an opportunity to build and grow.

Despite these benefits, word is spreading of a new competitor, Unilabs. Experts agree that this AI token might have what it takes to overcome the fast-rising meme coin. Like Little Pepe, Unilabs has surged in popularity. 

Unilabs: The AI-Powered Token That Experts Say May Overtake Little Pepe

Unlike its meme-coin rival, Unilabs Finance is on a mission to simplify asset management. By bridging DeFi and TradFi through innovative tools, it aims to offer both expert traders and newcomers opportunities that go beyond hype.

Central to this mission is a four-fund system targeted toward AI, BTC, derivatives, mining, and real-world tokenized assets. Unilabs also uses real-time AI model switching to move across different market segments, fund baskets, and risk levels.

Additionally, the network’s solutions extend into its tokenomics. Through staking and a multi-tiered reward system, the UNIL token empowers investors to earn ROI while contributing to ecosystem liquidity, turning participation into a tangible financial benefit.

Unilabs Clocks $13 Million as Investors Rush to Capitalize Before Its Next Stage Price Increase

This strong positioning has translated into investor confidence as Unilabs has already raised $13 million, with stage six of its presale 84% sold out. Early participants from stage one have seen gains of 142%, fueling anticipation for its projected pre-launch potential.

One UNIL token now trades at $0.0097, and investors who buy now can secure a 415% increase before its anticipated launch. Furthermore, presale investors can earn more rewards from the network’s upcoming 30% fee redistribution system. 

These rewards will come via a five-tier system. This system gives investors a greater share of the fee pool with higher presale entry. You can secure this opportunity by joining Unilabs’ presale today.

Discover the Unilabs Finance (UNIL) presale:

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/18/unilabs-finance-attracts-2000-traders-from-little-pepe-dogecoin/

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in
