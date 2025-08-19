2 Best Cryptos to Buy as Market Volume Erupts in August 2025

2025/08/19 17:56
While crypto markets have been binging in August 2025, investors have been buying heavily into projects that present incredible growth opportunities. Amid rising investor activity, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Solana (SOL) have taken the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in stage 6 of its presale. 

The project’s early investors are set to make a minimum of 400% ROI when MUTM is listed in the public market. Mutuum Finance has already broken over $14.6 million in raised funds and has more than 15400 token buyers. Despite Solana (SOL) remaining stable in the market and investor interest, investors remain interested in MUTM this August.

Solana (SOL) Holds Steady around $193

Solana (SOL) is priced around $192.49, up a 5.36% rise in the last24 hours. SOL has had a rollercoaster ride the last week, between a low of $175.05 and a high of $201.82. Despite recent turbulence, Solana has a solid foundation in the crypto world and is now one of the best-performing presale projects. Its robust ecosystem keeps attracting developers and users, forcing it to remain in the game.

Mutuum Finance Reaches Presale Stage 6 transition

Mutuum Finance is selling well during presale. The project is at $0.035 as stage 6 goes on. Mutuum Finance is revolutionizing the DeFi future with a platform that possesses real-world real-use cases. Presale has managed to acquire over 15400 token holders with over $14.6 million influx.

$100K Worth of Tokens to Be Won

Mutuum Finance also offers a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals will be lucky enough to get a Mutuum Finance prize of $10,000. The contest is only one of the indicators that the project does value having a long-term and a faithful community.

And another step towards transparency and security, MUTM Finance (MUTM) has introduced an Official Bug Bounty Program in collaboration with CertiK. The project team is offering the participants a maximum of $50,000 USDT to discover bugs in the project.

The Bounty program’s purpose is to catch possible vulnerabilities in the project. Four categories of vulnerabilities are used in the program for segmentation, based on their criticality, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

Dual Lending Model

Mutuum Finance possesses a two-lending framework comprising customers having unparalleled autonomy with respect to Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). Under the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) arrangement, lending pools can be governed by smart contracts, which can opt to modify interest rates with the change in the market situation. Lenders get to have fixed incomes, and borrowers get protection while borrowing.

P2P model removes middlemen who possess the power to link lending parties and borrowing parties directly. Any price-risky asset demands this strictly decentralized model with the utmost user freedom.

With the sizes of the cryptocurrency market bulging in August 2025, Solana (SOL) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are both investment darlings. Solana continues to reflect stability, strong ecosystem growth, and developer backing, cementing itself as a market leader. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers high growth value through its dual lending system, USD backed stablecoin, and presale phase 6 traction at $0.035 positioning early adopters for possibly gargantuan returns. 

By means of security audit, bug bounty, and community activity such as giveaways, MUTM integrates innovation, transparency, and community focus. For investors that desire to take advantage of emerging DeFi opportunities, MUTM provides a strong pick in August and for the rest of the bull cycle. 

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/2-best-cryptos-to-buy-as-market-volume-erupts-in-august-2025/

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/2-best-cryptos-to-buy-as-market-volume-erupts-in-august-2025/

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142-1.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.16238+0.50%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05854+0.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001876-0.63%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05155+6.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.011948-3.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.08%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35028+3.63%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05766+5.91%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00129+4.87%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000799-0.37%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

