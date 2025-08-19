ETH ETFs to Overtake BTC ETFs by Supply Held in September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:33
Key Notes

  • Ethereum ETFs are on track to surpass Bitcoin ETFs in supply held by September.
  • ETH ETFs currently hold 5.08% of supply while BTC ETFs hold 6.38%.
  • ETH spot ETFs saw $197 million in net outflows, the second-largest in history.

exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could soon surpass Bitcoin

ETFs in terms of supply held, a development that would mark a major turning point in institutional crypto markets.

Ethereum ETFs Gaining Ground

According to Dragonfly data analyst hildobby, Bitcoin ETFs currently hold about 6.38% of the total BTC supply, while Ethereum ETFs account for 5.08% of the ETH supply.

While Bitcoin retains the lead, the gap is closing quickly. At the current pace, Ethereum ETFs are projected to overtake Bitcoin ETFs as a share of circulating supply by September.

The shift comes even as both asset classes faced outflows this week. On August 18, Ethereum spot ETFs registered net outflows of $197 million, the second-largest daily exit in their history.

Bitcoin spot ETFs also saw redemptions, losing $122 million, though Bitwise’s BITB stood out as the only fund recording inflows.

ETH/BTC Reversal

Ethereum has been displaying renewed strength against Bitcoin in spot and derivatives markets. The ETH/BTC pair recently climbed to 0.0368, its highest level of the year, after hitting a six-year low in April.

Spot market dynamics show that last week, Ethereum’s trading volume was nearly three times that of Bitcoin, with the ETH/BTC spot volume ratio hitting an all-time high of 2.71.

ETH/BTC ratio. | Source: CryptoQuant

In derivatives, the ETH/BTC perpetual futures open interest ratio surged to 0.71, a level not seen in 14 months. It is clear that investors are now more interested in Ethereum than Bitcoin, making it a top crypto to buy in 2025.

Bitcoin Faces Its Own Battle

Bitcoin is facing a psychological and technical fight of its own. Market analytics firm Swissblock stated that Bitcoin could drop below $100,000 in September, pointing to the “$100k–$110k wall” formed by more than 100 days of trading above $100k.

Swissblock noted that this resistance level is not “indestructible,” but breaking it down would require significant bearish momentum. For now, the zone remains a major battleground for Bitcoin’s price direction.

A September to Watch

The convergence of ETF supply dynamics, ETH/BTC strength, and looming technical battles for Bitcoin sets the stage for a volatile September.

If Ethereum ETFs do surpass Bitcoin ETFs in terms of supply held, the discussions of ETH flipping BTC in the coming years could once again surface.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Bitcoin ETF News, Cryptocurrency News, News

Victoria Ronina

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/eth-etfs-to-overtake-btc-etfs-by-supply-held-in-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

