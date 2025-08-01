MEXC Exchange
Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20
The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
ALGO
$0.2438
-4.46%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 20:37
U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May and June were revised down by a combined 258,000
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the number of new non-farm payrolls in May was revised from 144,000 to
JUNE
$0.1667
-29.60%
MAY
$0.05011
-4.96%
U
$0.02777
+177.70%
FARM
$28.04
-1.92%
PANews
2025/08/01 20:34
The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in the United States in July were 73,000, compared to expectations of 110,000. The previous value
FARM
$28.04
-1.92%
PANews
2025/08/01 20:30
Solana futures trading volume and open interest on CME more than tripled in July compared to the previous month.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block's data dashboard, in July, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)'s Solana (SOL) futures trading volume and open interest both more than
SOL
$169.31
-3.98%
MORE
$0.09748
-2.55%
BLOCK
$0.1765
-6.71%
OPEN
$0.0000000646
-45.06%
PANews
2025/08/01 20:27
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder
Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
MORE
$0.09748
-2.55%
U
$0.02777
+177.70%
BOND
$0.1855
-6.17%
DEBT
$0.008047
-5.05%
HOLD
$0.00005165
-34.19%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 20:22
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…
MORE
$0.09748
-2.55%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 20:21
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, citing the New York Times, OpenAI has raised $8.3 billion, with a valuation of $300 billion. OpenAI plans to obtain $40
PANews
2025/08/01 20:18
Analyst: US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record high
PANews reported on August 1st that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record for the
PANews
2025/08/01 20:16
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Trump said that there is strong dissent within the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and it will only intensify.
TRUMP
$8.886
-2.85%
PANews
2025/08/01 20:10
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
BTC
$115,624.97
-2.03%
SECOND
$0.00001
-30.55%
PANews
2025/08/01 20:08
