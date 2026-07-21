ALEX Lab to Thai Baht Conversion Table
ALEX to THB Conversion Table
THB to ALEX Conversion Table
- 1 ALEX0.062911 THB
- 5 ALEX0.314556 THB
- 10 ALEX0.629112 THB
- 50 ALEX3,15 THB
- 100 ALEX6,29 THB
- 1 000 ALEX62,91 THB
- 5 000 ALEX314,56 THB
- 10 000 ALEX629,11 THB
- 1 THB15,89 ALEX
- 5 THB79,47 ALEX
- 10 THB158,9 ALEX
- 50 THB794,7 ALEX
- 100 THB1 589 ALEX
- 1 000 THB15 895 ALEX
- 5 000 THB79 477 ALEX
- 10 000 THB158 954 ALEX
ALEX Lab (ALEX) is currently trading at ฿ 0.062911 THB , reflecting a 0,93% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ฿2,64M with a fully diluted market capitalization of ฿38,39M THB. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated ALEX Lab Price page.
19,63B THB
Circulation Supply
2,64M
24-Hour Trading Volume
38,39M THB
Market Cap
0,93%
Price Change (1D)
฿ 0,002076
24H High
฿ 0,001871
24H Low
The ALEX to THB trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track ALEX Lab's fluctuations against THB. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current ALEX Lab price.
ALEX to THB Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEX = 0.062911 THB | 1 THB = 15,89 ALEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEX to THB is 0.062911 THB.
Buying 5 ALEX will cost 0.314556 THB and 10 ALEX is valued at 0.629112 THB.
1 THB can be traded for 15,89 ALEX.
50 THB can be converted to 794,7 ALEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEX to THB has changed by +19,48% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,93%, reaching a high of 6 718 297 328 982 403 THB and a low of 6 054 881 648 615 643 THB.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEX was 497 723 568 977 598 THB, which represents a +26,19% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEX has changed by 38 057 406 834 698 THB, resulting in a +150,76% change in its value.
ALEX to THB Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, ALEX Lab (ALEX) has fluctuated between 6 054 881 648 615 643 THB and 6 718 297 328 982 403 THB, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 5 161 697 610 658 445 THB to a high of 7 601 772 844 787 891 THB. You can view detailed ALEX to THB price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|Low
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|Average
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|฿ 0
|Volatility
|+10,23%
|+46,26%
|+100,58%
|+342,31%
|Change
|-2,79%
|+19,51%
|+25,68%
|+149,74%
ALEX Lab Price Forecast in THB for 2027 and 2030
ALEX Lab’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEX to THB forecasts for the coming years:
ALEX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, ALEX Lab could reach approximately ฿0.066057, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
ALEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEX may rise to around ฿0.076469 THB, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our ALEX Lab Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEX Lab Overview
Thai Baht Overview
ALEX to THB Market Statistics
606 489 877,3
STACKS
Current ALEX to THB Exchange Rate
The live ALEX Lab (ALEX) price today is ฿ 0,06329956442914055448, with a 1,66% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALEX to THB conversion rate is ฿ 0,06329956442914055448 per ALEX.
Discover More ALEX Lab on MEXC
The Thai Baht, symbolized by ฿ and coded as THB, is the official currency of Thailand, a Southeast Asian country known for its vibrant economy. It plays a central role in the nation's financial system, serving as the medium of exchange for goods and services, a store of value, and a unit of account. As such, it is integral to the everyday economic life of Thailand, being used in everything from purchasing food at local markets to conducting large-scale business transactions.
The Thai Baht is subdivided into 100 satang, similar to how a dollar is divided into cents. Coins come in denominations of 25 and 50 satang, as well as 1, 2, 5, and 10 baht. Banknotes, on the other hand, are available in 20, 50, 100, 500, and 1000 baht denominations. The Bank of Thailand, the country's central bank, is responsible for issuing and managing the Thai Baht, working to ensure its stability and value relative to other currencies.
In the international foreign exchange market, the Thai Baht is a significant player. It is widely traded, and its exchange rate against other currencies can have substantial impacts on Thailand's economy, particularly given the country's reliance on exports. Currency exchange rates can influence the competitiveness of Thai goods in the global market, making the Thai Baht a significant factor in the country's economic performance.
Despite being a fiat currency, meaning it is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver, the Thai Baht's value is generally steady. This stability is largely due to the robustness of Thailand's economy, which is diversified across various sectors, including tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture. The confidence in the Thai economy contributes to the trust in the Thai Baht as a reliable and steady currency.
In conclusion, the Thai Baht is a vital component of Thailand's economic system, facilitating a wide range of transactions within the country and playing a significant role in international trade. As a fiat currency, its value is not tied to a physical commodity, but rather to the strength and stability of the Thai economy. Despite this, the Thai Baht remains a trusted and widely used currency both within Thailand and on the global stage.
ALEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
ALEX/USDT
|0,00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where ALEX Lab is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALEX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of ALEX Lab futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy ALEX Lab with THB in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit THB
Fund your account with THB using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy ALEX Lab
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for ALEX Lab, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited THB.
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ALEX and THB in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
ALEX Lab (ALEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
ALEX Lab Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0,001944
- 7-Day Change: +19,48%
- 30-Day Trend: +26,19%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to THB, the USD price of ALEX remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEX Price] [ALEX to USD]
Thai Baht (THB) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (THB/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger THB means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEX.
- A weaker THB means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEX securely with THB on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEX to THB Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between ALEX Lab (ALEX) and Thai Baht (THB) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEX to THB rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and THB-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. THB Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence THB's strength. When THB weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like ALEX Lab, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEX may rise, impacting its conversion to THB.
Convert ALEX to THB Instantly
Use our real-time ALEX to THB converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEX to THB exchange rate calculated?
The ALEX to THB exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALEX (often in USD or USDT), converted to THB using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEX to THB rate change so frequently?
ALEX to THB rate changes so frequently because both ALEX Lab and Thai Baht are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEX to THB rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALEX to THB rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALEX to THB rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALEX to THB or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALEX to THB conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALEX against THB over time?
You can understand the ALEX against THB price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEX to THB rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken THB, impacting the conversion rate even if ALEX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEX to THB exchange rate?
ALEX Lab halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALEX to THB rate.
Can I compare the ALEX to THB rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALEX to THB rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEX to THB rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the ALEX Lab price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALEX to THB conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but THB markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALEX to THB price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences ALEX Lab and the Thai Baht?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both ALEX Lab and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALEX to THB and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your THB into ALEX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALEX to THB a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALEX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALEX to THB can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALEX to THB rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen THB against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEX to THB rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
ALEX Lab News and Market Updates
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Explore More About ALEX Lab
ALEX Lab Price
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ALEX Lab Price Prediction
Explore ALEX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where ALEX Lab may be headed.
How to Buy ALEX Lab
Want to buy ALEX Lab? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALEX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALEX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALEXUSDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALEX with leverage. Explore ALEXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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Why Buy ALEX Lab with MEXC?
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Join millions of users and buy ALEX Lab with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
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