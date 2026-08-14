Foxify Price Today

The live Foxify (FOX) price today is $ 0.217279, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.217279 per FOX.

Foxify currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,251,599, with a circulating supply of 10.36M FOX. During the last 24 hours, FOX traded between $ 0.215889 (low) and $ 0.226359 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.838153, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOX moved -2.33% in the last hour and +2.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Foxify (FOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.25M$ 2.25M $ 2.25M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.25M$ 2.25M $ 2.25M Circulation Supply 10.36M 10.36M 10.36M Total Supply 10,362,685.85869404 10,362,685.85869404 10,362,685.85869404

The current Market Cap of Foxify is $ 2.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOX is 10.36M, with a total supply of 10362685.85869404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.25M.