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The live Foxify price today is 0.217279 USD.FOX market cap is 2,251,599 USD. Track real-time FOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Foxify price today is 0.217279 USD.FOX market cap is 2,251,599 USD. Track real-time FOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Foxify Price (FOX)

Unlisted

1 FOX to USD Live Price:

$0.217279
$0.217279$0.217279
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Foxify (FOX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-14 10:36:50 (UTC+8)

Foxify Price Today

The live Foxify (FOX) price today is $ 0.217279, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.217279 per FOX.

Foxify currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,251,599, with a circulating supply of 10.36M FOX. During the last 24 hours, FOX traded between $ 0.215889 (low) and $ 0.226359 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.838153, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOX moved -2.33% in the last hour and +2.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Foxify (FOX) Market Information

$ 2.25M
$ 2.25M$ 2.25M

--
----

$ 2.25M
$ 2.25M$ 2.25M

10.36M
10.36M 10.36M

10,362,685.85869404
10,362,685.85869404 10,362,685.85869404

The current Market Cap of Foxify is $ 2.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOX is 10.36M, with a total supply of 10362685.85869404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.25M.

Foxify Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.215889
$ 0.215889$ 0.215889
24H Low
$ 0.226359
$ 0.226359$ 0.226359
24H High

$ 0.215889
$ 0.215889$ 0.215889

$ 0.226359
$ 0.226359$ 0.226359

$ 0.838153
$ 0.838153$ 0.838153

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.33%

+0.52%

+2.47%

+2.47%

Foxify (FOX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Foxify to USD was $ +0.00113322.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Foxify to USD was $ +0.0526076566.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Foxify to USD was $ +0.0578854070.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Foxify to USD was $ -0.00000045180212443.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00113322+0.52%
30 Days$ +0.0526076566+24.21%
60 Days$ +0.0578854070+26.64%
90 Days$ -0.00000045180212443-0.00%

Price Prediction for Foxify

Foxify (FOX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FOX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Foxify (FOX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Foxify could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Foxify will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FOX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Foxify Price Prediction.

What is Foxify (FOX)

FUNDED by Foxify is the world’s first on-chain prop trading platform/layer that puts real capital in traders’ hands from Day 1. Disrupting the established, predatory prop trading models which are designed to extract liquidity from unsuspecting traders, foxify leverage web3 technology to deliver trust and transparency like no other.

  • No evaluations.
  • No Trading Restrictions (Trade during news, hold trades overnight/ over the weekend, trade with bots/EAs, trade with multiple accounts, etc)
  • No KYC
  • 100+ crypto trading pairs
  • Upto 100x Leverage
  • 80% profit share

Users can deposit and get an Instant FUNDED account & scale up to $10,000 in FUNDED capital, and keep 80% of the profits. Every trade is matched in a real on-chain orderbook, so profits are real and payouts are guaranteed and executed automatically on-chain.

With generous 20% drawdowns, scaling levels, FUNDED is built for traders who want to grow fast without worrying about unfair restrictions & challenges.

And here’s our bold promise: If Foxify ever denies you your payout without cause, we’ll pay you $50,000. That’s how confident we are in our model because we truly want our traders to win.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Foxify

What is the current price of Foxify?

The live price of Foxify (FOX) is $0.217279 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Foxify positioned in the market?

Foxify currently sits at market rank #2099, supported by a market capitalization of $2251599. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of FOX?

The circulating supply of FOX is 10362685.85869404 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Foxify?

During the last 24 hours, Foxify traded within a range of $0.215889 (24-hour low) and $0.226359 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Foxify from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Foxify reached an all-time high of $0.838153, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is FOX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Foxify?

The current price movement of 0.52% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Perpetuals,Sonic Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Foxify

Page last updated: 2026-08-14 10:36:50 (UTC+8)

Foxify (FOX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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