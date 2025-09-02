Does MEXC Require KYC? Complete Guide to MEXC KYC Verification









KYC is the abbreviation of "Know Your Customer," which means fully understanding your customer and can be understood as real-name verification.









Completing KYC can help enhance the security of your assets.

Based on your KYC level, you can unlock different trading permissions and Savings events.

Completing KYC can increase the limit for single transactions on your token purchases and withdrawals.

Completing KYC can make you eligible for more event bonuses.









MEXC's KYC is divided into primary KYC and advanced KYC. The table below clearly shows the differences between the two types of verification.

KYC Type KYC Information 24-Hour Withdrawal Limit Primary KYC Basic personal information 80 BTC Advanced KYC Basic verification information Facial recognition verification 200 BTC













Open the MEXC official website and log in. Click on the user icon in the top right corner, then select [Identification].









Next to "Primary KYC", click on [Verify via Web]. You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.









On the Primary KYC page, select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type.





Take and upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact. You can also use the local upload option to upload the front and back of the ID.





Once completed, click [Submit for Review]. The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.













Open the MEXC official website and log in. Click on the user icon in the top right corner, then select [Identification].









Next to "Advanced KYC", click on [Verify via Web].









On the Advanced KYC page, you will be reminded that the next steps involve submitting your proof of identity and performing facial verification. You can prepare the necessary documents in advance and go to a well-lit place. Then, click [Start Verification].









Select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type. Take and upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact.





You can also use the local upload option to upload the front and back of the ID. Once completed, click [Continue].





Please note: If you have not completed primary KYC, you will need to select your country/region (please select the issuing country of the document) and ID type during advanced KYC. If you have completed primary KYC, by default, the document issuing country you selected during primary KYC will be used, and you will only need to select your ID type.









Select your residential location and click [Continue].









Click [I'm Ready] and follow the on-screen instructions to perform facial recognition verification and complete the advanced KYC process.





During the facial recognition process, choose a well-lit place and ensure the image is clear, or the verification might fail.









The verification result will be available in 24 hours, so please be patient.













1) Log in to the MEXC App. Tap on the user icon in the top left corner.





2) Tap on [Verify].





3) Tap on [Verify] under "Primary KYC." You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.









4) In the search box, select your ID issuing country or region.





5) Select your ID type, such as [ID card], and then tap [Submit] below.





6) Upload photos of the front and back of your ID. Ensure that your photos are clear and visible, with all four corners of the document intact. Once completed, tap [Submit]. The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.













1) Log in to the MEXC App. Tap on the user icon in the top left corner.





2) Tap on [Verify].





3) Tap on [Verify] under "Advanced KYC."









4) In the search box, select your document issuing country or region.





5) Select your ID type, such as [ID card], and then tap [Continue] below.





6) On the "Verify your identity" page, you will be reminded that the next steps involve submitting your identity document and taking a selfie. Tap [Continue] and follow the on-screen instructions to take and submit photos of the front and back of your ID, then take and submit a selfie to complete the advanced KYC process.









The verification results will be available in 24 hours, so please be patient.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.