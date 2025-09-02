How to Download MEXC App? Android, iOS & Latest Version Guide













Search for and log in to the MEXC official website. Move the cursor to the top right corner of the website, where the "Scan to Download App" icon will appear. Scan the displayed QR code with your phone and follow the steps to complete the installation.









If you are unable to scan the QR code successfully, you can click on More Options below the QR code to be redirected to the download page, where you can select the Android MEXC App installation package to download and install.









During the installation process on Android, a security warning may pop up. If you have confirmed that the download link is from the official MEXC website or obtained through customer support, tap Install Anyway when the warning appears.













Open the Google Play Store on your phone, search for the MEXC App in the search bar, and tap Install. Once the installation is complete, the app will be ready to use.

















Open the Apple App Store on your phone, search for the MEXC App in the search bar, and tap Install. Once the installation is complete, the app will be ready to use.









In certain regions, the MEXC App may not appear in the Apple App Store search results. If you encounter this issue, we recommend switching to an Apple ID registered in another region.

You can also use the web version of MEXC, accessible via your phone or computer's web browser. Official website links:





If you experience issues during the download process, please refer to " MEXC App Download: Frequently Asked Questions ."If your issue remains unresolved, feel free to contact our Customer Service team for further assistance.





You can also read " How To Sign Up for a MEXC Account ," and start your trading journey with ease.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.