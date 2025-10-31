1. What is MEXC Earn? MEXC Earn is a one-stop product launched by MEXC to help users discover a variety of token-holding earning opportunities. It covers flexible savings, fixed savings, and on-chain1. What is MEXC Earn? MEXC Earn is a one-stop product launched by MEXC to help users discover a variety of token-holding earning opportunities. It covers flexible savings, fixed savings, and on-chain
What Is MEXC Earn？

Oct 31, 2025MEXC
1. What is MEXC Earn?


MEXC Earn is a one-stop product launched by MEXC to help users discover a variety of token-holding earning opportunities. It covers flexible savings, fixed savings, and on-chain earning products, aiming to provide users with diversified asset growth solutions.


2. Types of MEXC Earn Products


MEXC offers a wide range of financial products for users to choose from, currently supporting flexible savings, fixed savings, and on-chain earning. In the future, MEXC will launch more financial products to meet diverse investment preferences, strategies, and risk appetites.

Flexible Savings: Flexible Savings allows you to deposit crypto and automatically earn interest hourly or daily. It offers convenient operation, scheduled interest distribution, and flexible redemption at any time.

Fixed Savings: Fixed Savings allows you to earn yield from locked assets during a fixed period. Once staked, assets will be locked for the duration of the term. Before redemption, the assets remain frozen in the Earn account and cannot be traded or withdrawn.

On-Chain Earn: On-chain Earn enables you to easily participate in on-chain protocols directly from your MEXC Spot account to earn token rewards or other incentives. You can explore on-chain earning opportunities on MEXC without performing complex on-chain setups or operations.

3. How to Join MEXC Earn


Eligibility: Users must complete KYC Verification before participating in MEXC Earn. For more details, refer to "How to Complete Primary KYC Verification" and "How to Complete Advanced KYC Verification."


3.1 Participate in MEXC Earn


Visit the official MEXC website and log in to your account. From the top navigation bar, select Earn and click MEXC Earn.


On the MEXC Earn page, scroll down to All Products, where you can view different types of Earn products, including Flexible Savings, Fixed Savings, and On-Chain Earn.


After selecting the Earn product that suits you, choose the investment term on the staking page, enter the staking amount, agree to the terms, and click Stake Now to participate in MEXC Earn.


If you prefer Flexible Savings, you can also use the Auto-Earn feature. Auto-Earn helps you automatically stake your idle assets into MEXC Flexible Savings products.

On the MEXC Earn page, click Enable Auto-Earn.


After agreeing to the terms, click Enable to activate the Auto-Earn feature.


Once Auto-Earn is enabled, idle assets of the specified token in your Spot account will be automatically invested in MEXC Flexible Savings, allowing you to effortlessly earn interest while retaining the option to redeem your assets at any time.


3.2 How to Redeem Assets

Once you submit a redemption request, the principal of the redeemed assets will no longer generate interest.

On the MEXC Earn page, click My Orders, then click Redeem on the product you wish to withdraw.


Reminders:
1) You may choose to redeem certain fixed-term products before their maturity date. Early redemption will incur a penalty on your pending interest, with the penalty rate varying depending on the product selected.
2) Crypto assets have high growth potential but also high price volatility and market risks. We strongly recommend doing your own research before investing and only investing what you can afford to lose. You are responsible for your own investment decisions and any associated risks.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

