0x: Coinbase was attacked by MEV robots due to its misconfiguration, and customer funds were not affected

PANews reported on August 15th that 0x tweeted that a recent incident was caused by a third-party misconfiguration of token approvals for a permissionless contract. 0x smart contracts and APIs have always maintained high security, and customer funds have never been at risk. 0x also warned against setting quotas on Settler. Always set quotas on Permit2 or AllowanceHolder.
Earlier news reported that Coinbase was attacked by MEV robots due to interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in a loss of approximately US$300,000.
