Fiserv to launch digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by year end

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Business Wire, financial technology giant Fiserv announced that it will launch a digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by the end of 2025. FIUSD will be integrated into its existing banking and payment infrastructure, and will achieve cross-chain compatibility through cooperation with Paxos and Circle. It will be deployed on the Solana chain in the early stage. The stablecoin will be open to about 10,000 financial institutions and 6 million merchants covered by Fiserv for free, supporting compliance monitoring, risk control and clearing control.

