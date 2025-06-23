Strategy adds to $60b Bitcoin bet with 245 BTC bought at $105.9k

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:51
Bitcoin
BTC$113,287.73-1.97%
FORM
FORM$3.7976-0.11%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14889-3.58%

Even as Bitcoin hovers in a tight range, Strategy remains undeterred. The company’s latest purchase, executed at $105,856 per BTC, brings its total holdings to 592,345 BTC — a multibillion-dollar bet on Bitcoin’s future.

According to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, Strategy acquired an additional 245 Bitcoins (BTC) between June 16 and June 22, bringing its total holdings to 592,345 BTC.

At current market prices, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is now worth approximately $60 billion, further solidifying its position as the world’s largest corporate holder of the original cryptocurrency.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company spent $26 million on the transactions, paying an average of $105,856 per Bitcoin — a premium to its cumulative average acquisition price of $70,681 across its entire holdings. The purchases were funded through net proceeds from the company’s ongoing at-the-market offerings of preferred stock.

How Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury playbook went global

Strategy’s relentless Bitcoin accumulation reflects a broader philosophical shift inside the company. In the view of its executives, BTC offers long-term monetary integrity unmatched by fiat currencies or traditional assets.

With inflation expectations lingering and global monetary policy in flux, Bitcoin’s programmatic scarcity and 24/7 liquidity have made it, in Strategy’s calculus, a superior reserve asset. The company’s 19.2% BTC yield in 2025 so far has only reinforced this conviction.

This blueprint is now being replicated worldwide. In Japan, Metaplanet has accumulated 11,111 BTC since adopting its Bitcoin-first treasury policy in 2024, including a recent 1,111 BTC haul that brought its holdings within striking distance of Tesla’s.

Executives there have framed the accumulation as part of a deliberate pivot to a Bitcoin-first treasury model aimed at “maximizing shareholder value in the long term” while reducing exposure to Japan’s weakening yen. Metaplanet explicitly cites Strategy’s success as inspiration.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Parataxis recently secured $18 million to launch a Bitcoin treasury vehicle on the KOSDAQ exchange, while U.S.-based KindlyMD is pursuing a multimillion-dollar merger with Bitcoin investment firm Nakamoto Holdings to pivot to a BTC treasury operation.

These moves suggest a growing institutional consensus that corporate treasuries need crypto exposure, particularly as global debt markets show increasing volatility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global announced that it will change its name to FG Nexus after reaching a definitive agreement to raise $200
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.000000000000019-62.00%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222426-2.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:30
Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Caixin, Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its initial stablecoin licenses to three or four companies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority
MAY
MAY$0.04938-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:09
The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

PANews reported on August 2 that according to CoinDesk, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine Immersion (BMNR), said that the cryptocurrency market should rebound,
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,497.03-3.50%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.237+4.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:42

Trending News

More

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.