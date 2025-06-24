Turkey Slaps Strict New Crypto Oversight: Mandatory Source Checks, $3K Daily Stablecoin Limit

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 23:01
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017683-3.37%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1559-3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033+2.96%
B
B$0.49015-0.93%
Triathon
GROW$0.0091--%

Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is tightening regulations on crypto asset service providers in a bid to clamp down on illicit financial activities. According to the Ministry, digital asset platforms must now collect and verify more detailed information about user transactions.

This information includes obtaining a written explanation of at least 20 characters describing the purpose of each transfer, along with verifying the origin of funds involved.

Per AA, the government believes this measure will enhance transparency and help identify suspicious activity earlier in the transaction process.

Turkey Impose Withdrawal Restrictions to Disrupt Illicit Flows

In a major shift, the new regulation imposes a delay on crypto asset withdrawals. Any crypto purchased, exchanged, or deposited will be subject to a 48-hour waiting period before it can be withdrawn.

For new users making their first withdrawal, the waiting period will extend to a minimum of 72 hours. Authorities believe these delays will reduce the ability of criminal actors to quickly transfer illicit funds outside the system before they are detected or blocked.

Stablecoins are also under scrutiny in the new regulatory framework. The Ministry will impose a daily transfer cap of $3,000 and a monthly limit of $50,000 for these digital assets.

These restrictions are designed to prevent the rapid movement of large sums of money that may be connected to illegal betting, fraud, or other criminal proceeds.

However, platforms that fully comply with the travel rule, which requires collecting identifiable information about both sender and receiver will be allowed to operate with limits twice as high.

While the regulations are strict, the Ministry emphasized that they do not aim to stifle legitimate activities within the crypto space. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated that transactions linked to market making, liquidity provision, and arbitrage will be permitted without restriction.

Notably, the Ministry issued a clear warning to platforms that fail to comply with the new rules. Sanctions may include administrative penalties, financial fines, or even the denial or cancellation of operational licenses.

Turkey Continues to Tighten Crypto Legal Framework

The latest enforcement actions build on Turkey’s broader regulatory overhaul published on March 13, 2025, through amendments to Capital Markets Law No. 6362. These changes placed crypto platforms under the oversight of the Capital Markets Board (CMB).

Two communiqués, III-35/B.1 and III-35/B.2 set out new rules for platform structure, capital requirements, internal audits, and customer protection. Platforms must be joint-stock companies with minimum capital and approved management.

Aside from this, they are also required to conduct proof-of-reserve audits, partner with CMB-approved custodians, and maintain separate accounts for user funds.

Additional rules govern asset listings, conflict of interest policies, risk disclosures, and dispute resolution processes to enhance user safety and platform transparency.

Prior to then, Turkey introduced tighter crypto rules in February 2025 to strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and align with global standards. Announced in the last week of 2024, the regulations require crypto service providers to collect user identification for transactions over 15,000 lira (about $425).

Modeled after the EU’s MiCA framework, the rules aim to curb money laundering and terror financing, as Turkey’s presence in global crypto markets continues to grow.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9351-10.35%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006097-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

OPTO Miner , a blockchain cloud computing platform, recently completed a service upgrade, officially opening Dogecoin (DOGE) as a new settlement method. Users can now directly deposit and purchase computing power contracts using DOGE. The platform already supports XRP contracts, and this expansion allows users to flexibly choose between XRP and DOGE based on their holdings, making mining even more convenient and efficient. This update aims to further lower the barrier to entry, making the world of mining accessible to more people. Regardless of technical background, users simply register, deposit crypto assets, and select a contract to automatically activate cloud computing services. There’s no need to purchase equipment, worry about electricity costs, or manage maintenance. Daily earnings are automatically distributed according to the contract, and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, truly enabling users to participate in the growth of mainstream crypto assets with just a few clicks. Why choose XRP and DOGE to Launch Mining Services? XRP and DOGE each have their own unique advantages, which are also the core considerations for OPTO Miner to support them as payment methods. XRP, with its very fast arrival speed and low transfer costs, is particularly suitable for users who want to quickly start cloud computing contracts and avoid lengthy waiting processes. DOGE has strong liquidity, a low usage threshold, and an active community, making it more popular among beginners and users who prefer flexible configuration. By introducing these two mainstream crypto assets as payment options, OPTO Miner not only lowers the threshold for user participation but also makes the entire mining process more in line with users’ actual asset usage habits, creating a more relaxed, free, and diverse cloud mining experience. Core Highlight: Creating a Cloud Computing Power Mine That is Truly “For Everyone” Zero hardware threshold: No mining machine and maintenance required, cloud computing power is ready to use. XRP/DOGE direct deposit and mining: no exchange required, deposit and invest instantly, fast, and efficient. Mainstream currency settlement: supports settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT, etc. Daily income settlement: automatically distributed according to the contract, credited to the account in real time, and flexible withdrawal. The data is transparent and clear: the input and output are clear at a glance, and the entire operation process can be checked. Multiple protections for funds: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, and multi-layered security to ensure asset safety. Flexible Contract Options: Multiple hashrate options are available to suit different user needs. BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro) Investment: $100 (USD), Contract Term: 2 Days, Daily Return: $4, Expiration Return: $100 + $8 BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T) Investment: $500, Contract Term: 6 Days, Daily Return: $6.05, Expiration Return: $500 + $36.3 BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+) Investment: $1,000, Contract Term: 10 Days, Daily Return: $12.5, Expiration Return: $1,000 + $125 DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2) Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 20 Days, Daily Return: $41.1, Expiration Return: $3,000 + $822 Antminer S17 Pro Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 Days, Daily Return: $70, Maturity Return: $5,000 + $1,820 Avalon A1466 Investment Amount: $10,000, Contract Term: 37 Days, Daily Return: $156, Maturity Return: $10,000 + $5,772 Users can flexibly select a contract based on their budget and risk appetite . With a single click, the system automatically allocates hashrate resources and generates stable daily returns during the contract period. Only 4 Steps are Needed to Start the XRP and DOGE Holding Income Mode 1. Register an account Visit the official website optominer.com , complete the registration, and receive a $1.5 new user bonus. 2. Deposit XRP and DOGE In the account backend, select “XRP or DOGE Deposit”. The system will generate a unique wallet address, and users can transfer funds from exchanges or personal wallets. 3. Select a contract plan Browse the various hashrate plans offered by the platform, freely select the appropriate contract, and start mining immediately after confirming your investment. 4. Collect daily income During the contract operation, the system will automatically distribute the mining income to the user’s balance on a daily basis. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time. Redefine the Way to Participate in Cloud Computing with the Concept of “Mobile First” An OPTO Miner spokesperson stated, “We want every crypto user, regardless of technical background, to be able to manage their mining income as easily as using a banking app. For this reason, we adhere to a ‘mobile-first’ product philosophy, striving to make the complex cloud mining experience simple and accessible.” He further explained that XRP is an ideal way to start cloud computing contracts because of its fast transfer speed and low fees, while DOGE has an active community base and a low entry threshold, making it more popular among novice users and flexible investors. With the continued expansion of XRP in cross-border clearing and payment systems, and the widespread application of DOGE in retail payments and community culture, OPTO Miner, by supporting these two mainstream currencies, is providing global users with a more convenient, transparent, and low-threshold path to participate in cloud computing power. It also marks that mining methods are moving from the traditional hardware era to a more lightweight and inclusive “mobile era.” APP Download
Core DAO
CORE$0.4663-4.13%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004946-3.86%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000026-16.12%
RWAX
APP$0.003887+1.54%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08024-2.88%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00
UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), previously announced that it would open up crypto ETN transactions to
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006097-0.31%
Electroneum
ETN$0.002361-6.67%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000866+27.16%
Comedian
BAN$0.06188-3.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:20

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million