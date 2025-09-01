1inch Expands Its Network of Resolvers Through Partnership With the Barter Project

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has announced a partnership with blockchain infrastructure project Barter. The agreement will strengthen 1inch’s resolver network, said the developers of the Incrypted editorial. The solution will also enable more efficient intent-based trading, making it more convenient and accessible to users.
The collaboration further solidifies 1inch’s position as a leading platform for intent-based cryptocurrency swaps, the company emphasized. Since the technology was launched at the end of 2023, $52.6 billion worth of transactions have been executed through resolvers, they said.
Barter joining the network’s growing pool of members will allow 1inch users to receive better rates and reliable trade execution regardless of market conditions. The move is in line with the goal of attracting more DeFi traders from both within and outside the existing ecosystem, the developers said.
As 1inch representatives noted, Barter has established itself as a user-centric company with a focus on improving pricing, reducing slippage and taking MEVs into account in settlements. Through its architecture, the project aims to provide optimal execution by finding the best routes among different sources of liquidity.
This focus on creating a seamless and secure user experience makes Barter a natural partner for 1inch, the aggregator believes.
Recall, we wrote that 1inch launched native crosschain swaps between Solana and EVM networks.