1inch unlocks direct Solana–EVM swaps: goodbye to bridges, here’s how it really works

1inch has activated Solana–EVM cross‑chain swaps directly on DApp, Wallet, and Fusion+ API, connecting Solana to over 12 EVM networks without using bridges or messaging protocols. The feature is live since August 19, 2025 and, in practice, relies on chain escrow and a Dutch auction model with anti‑MEV protection.
According to the data collected by our editorial team during testnet tests conducted between May and July 2025, the end-to-end executions showed variable latencies, typically in the order of tens of seconds up to a few minutes depending on the chains involved.
Industry analysts note that the approach based on escrow and Dutch auctions tends to reduce centralized points of failure compared to traditional bridges. It is also noted that the finality of transactions on Solana is managed through the “finalized” commitment level as defined in the official documentation.
With the new feature, users can convert assets between Solana and EVM environments without intermediate deposits and without wrapping. In other words, the operation reduces the typical friction of bridges, a segment historically exposed to significant exploits.
For the end user, the appeal is clear: fewer steps, a transparent architecture, and liquidity not fragmented into derived tokens. It must be said that, for developers and integrators, the availability of API allows unified cross‑chain flows within apps and services.
The innovation arises from the adaptation of the Fusion+ architecture (already operational in exclusively EVM exchanges) to the logic and smart contract of Solana. An interesting aspect is the orchestration of the actors involved to maintain consistent execution on both chains.
The integration occurs thanks to escrow and cryptographic commitments between chains, avoiding the custody of assets by third parties or the use of external messaging systems. The result is a direct exchange between Solana and EVM, free of wrapping and deposits on centralized bridges. In this context, management remains native on both chains.
The function covers over 12 EVM chains connected to Solana. The official post mentions multi‑EVM support; among the supported networks, we find, for example, Ethereum and the main L2/L1 EVM-compatible networks, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, and Avalanche. The updated list is available directly in the DApp.
The timing and costs vary depending on the network congestion, liquidity, and auction conditions. It should be noted that, in case of high volatility, it might be necessary to set a higher slippage.
If adopted on a large scale, the cross‑chain senza bridge model could help reduce the frammentazione of liquidity pools, improve price discovery, and expand access to liquidità nativa. For market makers, competition in asta olandese incentivizes more efficient routing, while for users, the reduction of hops simplifies operations.
It remains to be seen if other DeFi protocols will integrate the approach or if traditional bridges will reposition themselves on specific use cases (e.g., generic messaging, batch transfers, bridging of NFT, etc.).
No. The coverage depends on the native liquidity present on each chain and the routing supported by 1inch.
No. The exchange takes place through escrow and resolver, ensuring the receipt of native assets on the destination chain.
Through the use of non-public orders and the competition of resolvers in a Dutch auction, which help reduce front-running and opportunistic arbitrage during execution. To delve deeper into anti-MEV practices and dedicated tools, also refer to Flashbots.
Yes, through the Fusion+ API. Further details are available in the official post and in the technical documentation.