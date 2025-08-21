$200B Flow Coming for Bitcoin (BTC): Xapo Bank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 10:31

The “great wealth transfer” is underway, and it could be one of the biggest drivers of crypto adoption in history, crypto friendly Xapo Bank said in a report Wednesday.

Over the next decade, trillions of dollars will move from baby boomers to younger heirs. In the U.S. alone, an estimated $10.6 trillion will change hands by 2030, with trillions more in Europe and Asia, the report said.

Unlike their parents, these heirs are far more inclined toward digital assets, setting the stage for bitcoin

to become a core component of inherited wealth.

Xapo Bank analysts noted that between $160 billion and $225 billion could flow into bitcoin over the next two decades, as a result of this generational shift, translating into an additional $20 million to $28 million in daily demand.

Bitcoin’s scarcity, decentralization and potential as an inflation hedge make it an attractive store of value for this next generation, the report noted.

Still, inheriting crypto is more complicated than inheriting a brokerage account. Keys can be lost, unregulated exchanges remain risky, and legal frameworks are inconsistent.

The Gibraltar-based firm’s ‘Bitcoin Beneficiaries’ program is designed to tackle inheritance challenges head-on, offering secure custody, legally recognized transfer mechanisms and regulatory clarity for heirs.

The bank says its wealthiest clients are already adopting the service, signaling that sophisticated holders see inheritance planning as essential to protecting their digital legacies.

For bitcoin holders, securing an inheritance strategy is no longer optional, it’s the only way to ensure their assets survive the generational handoff, the report added.

Read more: Crypto Bank Xapo Snags European Broker License, Will Offer Stocks Like Apple

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/20/the-great-wealth-transfer-could-see-more-than-usd200b-flow-into-bitcoin-xapo-bank

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$0.965+93.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9335+1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708+0.99%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15861+0.44%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady