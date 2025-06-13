Iranian senior officials responded to Israeli attacks one after another: severe punishment, heavy price

PANews
2025/06/13 11:20

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Shekarchi told Iranian state television that Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy price" for the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets. Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a statement saying: "This morning, the 'Zionist regime' stretched out its dirty and bloody hands to our beloved country and committed crimes, attacking residential areas more frequently than ever before, exposing its evil nature. This regime (Netanyahu government) will definitely be severely punished... Many commanders and scientists died in the enemy's attacks... Because of this crime, the 'Zionist regime' prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself and will definitely get it."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006199-0,01%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3 453,03-4,87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$112 831,72-2,44%
Solana
SOL$161,39-4,62%
XRP
XRP$2,8367-6,95%
Ethereum
ETH$3 453,03-4,87%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.