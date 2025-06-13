Iranian senior officials responded to Israeli attacks one after another: severe punishment, heavy price

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Shekarchi told Iranian state television that Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy price" for the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets. Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a statement saying: "This morning, the 'Zionist regime' stretched out its dirty and bloody hands to our beloved country and committed crimes, attacking residential areas more frequently than ever before, exposing its evil nature. This regime (Netanyahu government) will definitely be severely punished... Many commanders and scientists died in the enemy's attacks... Because of this crime, the 'Zionist regime' prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself and will definitely get it."

