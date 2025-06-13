Source: Tencent not considering acquiring Nexon

PANews
2025/06/13 17:54
Notcoin
NOT$0.002008-3.32%

PANews reported on June 13 that regarding the news circulating in the gaming circle that "Tencent plans to acquire Nexon", a source close to Tencent revealed that "Tencent has not contacted the founder's family to discuss a deal, nor has it considered acquiring Nexon." Earlier media reports said that Tencent is studying the acquisition of South Korean game developer Nexon at a valuation of US$15 billion (equivalent to RMB 107.7 billion) and has contacted the founder's family.

