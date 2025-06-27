Garantex, a Russian sanctioned crypto exchange, postpones announcement of BTC and ETH user solutions until next month

PANews reported on June 27 that Russia's sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange Garantex issued an announcement stating that the disposal procedures for the platform's BTC and ETH related assets are still being finalized, which is delayed from the original plan , and the final decision will be announced through official channels next month.

