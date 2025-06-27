Genius Group to split lawsuit wins between shareholders and Bitcoin Treasury

Genius Group announced a plan to allocate any future legal settlements equally between shareholder dividends and Bitcoin acquisitions.

On June 26, Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on the NYSE American, announced a new distribution plan that would see proceeds from its ongoing legal cases split equally between shareholder dividends and Bitcoin (BTC) purchases for its corporate treasury.

The company is currently pursuing two major lawsuits seeking over $1 billion in damages. The first, already filed in the Southern District of Florida under the RICO Act, demands over $750 million in damages tied to alleged misconduct by former partners and executives.

The second, expected to be filed soon, targets alleged naked short selling and spoofing, with preliminary damages estimated above $260 million — figures expected to rise with updated 2024–2025 trading data.

If successful, 50% of any net legal recoveries — after fees and taxes—will be issued to shareholders as a special dividend. The remaining 50% will be used to purchase Bitcoin for the company’s treasury.

The announcement follows Genius Group’s recent expansion of its BTC holdings, with the company boosting its treasury by 52% over the past month after a U.S. court had lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases.

Specifically, the company added 34 BTC to its corporate treasury, increasing its total holdings to 100 BTC. The acquisitions were made at an average price of $100,600 per Bitcoin, totaling roughly $10.06 million in investment. With the ban lifted, the CEO reiterated its 1,000 BTC target.

