Bessant says trade talks could be concluded by September, hints at possible extension of deadline

PANews
2025/06/27 20:58
PANews June 27 news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that the Trump administration's trade agreement agenda may be completed before Labor Day (September 1), indicating that some negotiations may extend beyond the July 9 deadline. "There are some countries that are coming to us with very good agreements," Bessant said on a TV show on Friday, highlighting Commerce Secretary Lutnick's comments the day before that the White House is about to plan to reach agreements with 10 major trading partners. Bessant reiterated that there are 18 important trading partners, "If we can reach agreements with 10 or 12 of these 18 important partners (in addition to another 20 important partners), then I think we can complete trade negotiations before Labor Day." He did not specify which countries he hoped to reach agreements with.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
