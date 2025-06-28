Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot: US law enforcement officers using violence to retrieve cash from ATMs is an act of exceeding their authority

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Decrypt, last week, Texas police used power tools to withdraw $32,000 from Bitcoin Depot's Bitcoin ATM. Chris Ryan, chief legal officer of Bitcoin Depot, the operator of Bitcoin ATMs, said that the use of violence by US law enforcement officers to withdraw cash from Bitcoin ATMs was an overreach and may have violated the law. Its chief operating officer Scott Buchanan said that because law enforcement officers cut open the "entity" of the self-service terminal, the machine had to be completely replaced. A report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found that Americans lost at least $247 million through cryptocurrency self-service terminals in 2024, an increase of 31% from 2023.

