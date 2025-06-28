Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/06/28 17:36
Triathon
GROW$0,0091--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$39,6691+%6,26
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001272+%1,51
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2.

Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience.

The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the website and connect your wallet or mail to register an account on the platform:
Registering an account. Data: Uptopia
  1. Perform actual quests:
Completing quests. Data: Uptopia
  1. Become active in Discord to get roles. Read more about it in the #ambassador thread.

The activities are simple and do not take much time. For completing quests and accumulated points, users will be able to claim rewards in the form of tokens from projects launched on the platform.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • completing quests;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1944+%18,39
Amp
AMP$0,003431-%3,40
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,691-%1,13
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

According to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Antelope Enterprise announced on July 29 that it has signed a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital to raise $50 million. The proceeds will be
Share
PANews2025/07/29 21:45
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0,00578+%7,83
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Publicly listed company Antelope Enterprise signs $50 million financing agreement and launches Bitcoin purchase program

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date