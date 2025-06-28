NOYA.ai: Total loss of 14.5 ETH in hacker attack, malicious connector deleted

PANews reported on June 28 that NOYA.ai released a report on a hacker attack on the X platform. The incident was caused by a developer who had unauthorized access to a wallet that had the right to add a connector to the protocol. The total loss was about 14.5 ETH. The malicious connector has been deleted, and the contract ownership has been updated to protect funds. The attacker's address has also been reported to the centralized exchange. An external security auditor will be hired to conduct a comprehensive review, introduce a delay/time lock connector, launch a bug bounty program, and conduct a comprehensive review of all access control functions.

