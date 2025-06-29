NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

Crypto.news
2025/06/29 03:00
Bitcoin
BTC$113,853.71-1.07%
Ethereum
ETH$3,511.68-3.03%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004718-0.56%

The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has remained steady in the last seven days. The global crypto market cap is now $3.29 trillion, down from last week’s $3.28 trillion.

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation metrics remain stable with NFT buyers unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% growth rate), and NFT sellers rising by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have increased by 1.82% to 1,717,339.

Immutable holds its position

Immutable (IMX) has regained its dominant position with $33.3 million in sales, a 15.34% increase from the previous week.

Ethereum has recovered to second place with $25.6 million in sales, posting strong growth of 31.77%. Ethereum’s wash trading has decreased by 14.24% to $1.6 million.

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon - 1

Polygon (POL) has fallen to third place, with $16.5 million, a 29.42% decline. The blockchain’s wash trading has plummeted by 97.45% to just $34,545.

Mythos Chain maintains fourth position with $14 million, down 1.29%. BNB (BNB) has climbed to fifth place with $9.1 million, growing 16.72%. Bitcoin sits in sixth with $8.1 million, up 2.04%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at a 35.63% growth rate, followed by Bitcoin at 23.22% and Mythos Chain at 19.32%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings, with $19.3 million in sales, representing a 15.94% increase. This gaming collection has benefited from Immutable’s renewed strength.

Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to second place with $15.4 million, a decline of 11.43%. The collection has experienced decreases in both buyers (80.14%) and sellers (91.83%).

DMarket holds third place with $8.9 million, down 1.66%. Guild of Guardians Avatars remains in fourth with $7.6 million, up 5.95%.

XSY Deposit on Avalanche has re-entered the rankings in fifth place with $6.6 million, showing no change from the previous week. The collection continues to be dominated by a single buyer and seller. Gods Unchained Cards sits in sixth with $6.3 million, jumping 31.24%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1944+18.39%
Amp
AMP$0.003456-2.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.737-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date