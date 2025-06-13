SEC appoints Jamie Selway as Director of Trading and Markets

PANews
2025/06/13 20:59
U
U$0,01102-0,09%

PANews reported on June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appointed Jamie Selway as head of the Trading and Markets Division.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,0000000000000000000062+0,01%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3 449,37-4,93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0,08843-1,67%
Kaia
KAIA$0,14066-4,94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01448-7,11%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$112 933,95-2,33%
Solana
SOL$161,34-4,84%
XRP
XRP$2,8352-6,81%
Ethereum
ETH$3 449,37-4,93%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices

Romania’s new government plans to tax cryptocurrency gains