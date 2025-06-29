Report: Only a Few Companies Can Survive the Strategy of Hoarding BTC

PANews
2025/06/29 08:24
Bitcoin
BTC$113,860.47-1.05%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, only a few Bitcoin fund management companies can stand the test of time and avoid falling into a vicious "death spiral" according to a report by venture capital firm Breed. This spiral will affect BTC holding companies whose trading prices are close to net asset value (NAV, which is the total assets of a corporate entity minus its liabilities). The report wrote that the health of Bitcoin fund management companies depends on whether they can control multiples of net asset value (MNAV).

Breed’s report outlines seven stages of the decline of BTC money management firms, starting with a fall in Bitcoin prices, triggering a decline in MNAV, bringing the firm’s share price closer to its actual net asset value. This in turn makes it more difficult for BTC holding firms to obtain debt and equity financing, which are critical to the asymmetric trade of converting inflationary dollars into appreciating assets with limited supply. As credit channels dry up and debt maturities loom, margin calls are triggered, forcing these firms to dump Bitcoin on the market, further depressing the price of Bitcoin, leading to the holding company’s acquisition by a stronger firm, and potentially triggering a prolonged market downturn.

"Ultimately, only a select few will be able to sustain a durable price-to-book premium. They will earn that premium through strong leadership, disciplined execution, savvy marketing, and a unique strategy that consistently drives the price of Bitcoin per share higher regardless of market volatility." This death spiral could trigger the next cryptocurrency bear market. However, the report said that since most Bitcoin money managers currently finance their purchases with equity rather than debt, this implosion could be contained.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1944+18.39%
Amp
AMP$0.003456-2.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.737-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date