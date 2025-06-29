An ETH whale liquidated 1550.4 ETH at an average price of $2438.5, with a loss of $69,000

PANews reported on June 29 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, after holding for 47 days, a certain ETH whale liquidated 1550.4 ETH (3.78 million USD) at an average price of 2438.5 USD, with a loss of 69,000 USD. On May 12, the whale made a large purchase on the chain at 2482.73 USD, with a maximum floating profit of 614,000 USD during the period, but did not stop profit.

