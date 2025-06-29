Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex to Start Displaying User Wallet Balances in Phases

PANews reported on June 29 that Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex tweeted that it will begin to restore the display of user wallet balances in stages. The process is being carried out step by step, starting with verified users, initially targeting spot wallets, and then to other types of wallets. In addition, the identity verification process that began two days ago is a prerequisite for accessing the wallet. If you are temporarily unable to view your wallet balance, please wait for the account verification to be completed. As stated in the previous announcement, the process is expected to be completed by mid-week. However, depending on technical conditions and the need for further security checks, the timetable may change or be delayed.

Earlier news revealed that the Iranian exchange Nobitex lost a total of approximately $81.7 million on the Tron, EVM and BTC chains.