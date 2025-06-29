While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

Crypto.news
2025/06/29 21:12
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13739+0.18%
CATS
CATS$0.000002092-1.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001857-1.11%
XRP
XRP$2.9489-0.02%
HashPack
PACK$0.02064-8.38%

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, several lesser-known altcoins are stealing the spotlight with explosive gains.

Meme coin Hosico Cat (HOSICO) is up nearly 44% in 24 hours, buoyed by a $2.2 million Solana giveaway campaign. Meanwhile, Everscale (EVER) spiked on the back of a high-profile conference and ecosystem upgrades, and Shentu (CTK) soared despite a lack of clear catalysts. The rally among these altcoins suggests traders are chasing momentum and community-driven projects while waiting for a breakout in larger-cap assets.

Hosico Cat

Hosico Cat has surged 43.7% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.02769 from a low of $0.01889. The meme coin has shown a strong surge over a longer timeframe, climbing close to 82% in the last 30 days.

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack - 1

The price surge appears connected to a major promotional campaign the project is running. HOSICO is hosting what they claim to be the largest Solana (SOL) giveaway, worth $2.2 million.

According to the latest update, the project has reached 27% of that goal, suggesting growing participation and community engagement around the initiative.

Large-scale giveaways like this often drive short-term price action as they increase visibility and bring in new holders looking to participate in the rewards distribution.

Hosico Cat, the inspiration behind the meme coin, is a well-known Scottish Straight cat famous for his golden fur and expressive face reminiscent of the character Puss in Boots.

Everscale

Everscale has climbed 42.6% over the past 24 hours, reaching $0.01397 from $0.009822. Unlike many tokens experiencing sudden pumps, Everscale’s price movement coincides with concrete developments.

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack - 2

The project recently held the Everpoint 2025 conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which showcased major technological advancements, governance reforms, and expanding business partnerships within the Everscale ecosystem. Such conferences often serve as catalysts for price appreciation.

Additionally, the Chums team recently completed a governance-backed commitment, upgrading simple .ever wallet tags into a comprehensive Web3 domain layer for the Everscale ecosystem.

Shentu

Third on the top gainers list in the last 24 hours is Shentu, which has gained 42.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.3765 from $0.2681. CTK has also gained 67% over the past week.

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack - 3

While no specific announcements have surfaced, the rally may reflect speculative flows or renewed social media interest.

The current rally in these altcoins comes at a time when major cryptocurrencies show minimal movement. XRP (XRP) has lost the $2.2 support level after a modest recent surge, while both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have remained relatively flat over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1944+18.39%
Amp
AMP$0.003456-2.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.737-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date